WWE SmackDown, Novi Taco Fest and 'Encanto' concert coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend in metro Detroit, there is plenty going on from festivals to WWE SmackDown at Little Caesars Arena.

We've compiled a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour



Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Drive in Clarkston

Kids and their families will be able to see the movie "Encanto" come to life on stage live. The movie will be played during the concert as a band performs.

Hazel Park Art Fair



Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Green Acres Park at 620 W. Woodward Heights Boulevard in Hazel Park

Art and craft will be on display in Hazel Park as artists and vendors showcase their work. Local musicians will be heard and aerial performances will be seen. All proceeds from the event will be reinvested into the community through scholarships, artist roundtables, mural projects, public art installations and the Hazel Park Art Fair mentorship program.

Hug Detroit Day



Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Black Bottom Park at 905 E. Milwaukee Avenue in Detroit

The 10th annual Hug Detroit Day will bring the community together for a block party as families are sending their kids back to school. The event starts off with a dance celebration. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away, and a food drive will be taking place. Organizers are accepting donations.

Michigan Made Festival



Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village at 2369 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion

Michigan-made items like crafts, food and beer will be front and center during the three-day festival. Live music, magicians, a monster truck show, bounce houses and more will be there for the whole family to enjoy.

Novi Taco Fest



Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Twelve Mile Crossing at 44425 W. Twelve Mile Road in Novi

A variety of taco trucks will bring flavor during the three-day festival. From mild to spicy, guests will be able to enjoy food, live music, lucha libre wrestling, Mexican dancing and Salsa. If you're up for the challenge, you can also sign up for a hot pepper eating contest.

SW Fest



Saturday 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Senate Theater at 6424 Michigan Avenue in Detroit

Music and art will take over Senate Theater for this family-friendly festival. Forty artists and over 100 vendors will be on site offering resources, performing art, visual art and food.

WWE SmackDown Live



Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

WWE SmackDown returns to Detroit for the first time in two years. The superstar action will feature Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey and tag team The Usos.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.