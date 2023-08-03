WWE SummerSlam, Kidz Bop, pride festivals coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From cars to food to games, there are many options for summer fun this weekend in metro Detroit.

You can enjoy some good barbecue and brews, see classic cars along Gratiot Avenue or watch a pop concert for kids and their families. And WWE SuperSlam returns to Detroit for the first time in 30 years.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Ann Arbor and Royal Oak pride festivals



Ann Arbor Saturday noon to 9 p.m.; Royal Oak Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Main Street and Liberty Street in downtown Ann Arbor; Washington Avenue between 5th Street and 7th Street in downtown Royal Oak

If you’re looking for some color, both Royal Oak and Ann Arbor will be celebrating the LGBTQ community with pride events. There will be music, drag performances, food and family fun.

Blues, Brews and BBQ



Friday and Saturday all day

Thomas H. Brown Central City Park at 1901 N. Carlson Street in Westland

The city of Westland is throwing its Blue, Brews and BBQ festival. The event includes fun for the whole family complete with music, barbecue, brews, inflatables for kids, interactive games, crafts and a fireworks show on Saturday night.

Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise



Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gratiot Avenue from 14 Mile Road to Wellinigton Cescent in Clinton Township

It’s time to get your motors ready because the Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise returns for its 20th year. Attendees can check out classic cars, music, adult games, a kids fun zone, a pedal car race, food, merchandise and more.

Dearborn Homecoming festival



Friday, Saturday and Sunday noon to 11 p.m.

Ford Field Park at 22051 Cherry Hill Street in Deaborn

Dearborn is calling the community home for the city's homecoming festival. You can go enjoy a carnival, classic car show, cultural pavilion, art, fireworks, food, beer and more. And of course, there will be musical performance, with singer Natasha Bedingfield headlining.

Highland Games and Ceilidh



Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greenmead Historical Park at 20501 Newburgh Road in Livonia

Celebrating Scottish culture and heritage, the Highland Games is back in Livonia. The two-day event kicks off Friday with Ceilidh, an adult Scottish party with live music, dancing and a beer tent. Then on Saturday, the games begin. Families can enjoy heavy athletics, pipes and drums, Highland dancing, music, a kids area and more.

Kidz Bop 'Never Stop Live Tour'



Saturday 6 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Drive in Independence Township

Young people and their families can get ready to sing and dance because Kidz Bop is bringing its “Never Stop Live Tour” to Pine Knob Music Theatre.

WWE SummerSlam



Saturday 7:30

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

One of professional wrestling’s biggest events of the year is back at Ford Field. WWE superstars will be in the Motor City for SuperSlam. Metro Detroit hasn't hosted a SummerSlam since 1993 in Auburn Hills, and Ford Field last hosted its WWE event with WrestleMania 23 in 2007. Fans can get their merchandise early at the WWE SummerSlam Superstore at 1001 Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.

