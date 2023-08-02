WWE SummerSlam Superstore opens Thursday in Downtown Detroit with meet-and-greets

WWE SummerSlam is happening in Detroit this weekend, the biggest WWE event of the summer.

Fans looking to get merchandise early and avoid lines will have a chance at the SummerSlam Superstore in Downtown Detroit.

It's located inside the 1001 Woodward building, right in the heart of Campus Martius. They will have exclusive SummerSlam merchandise, including championship titles, apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and more.

The store is open Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. o 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be meet-and-greets with WWE superstars leading up to the event.

The schedule is below for meet-and-greets

Riddick Moss and Emma

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 3 p.m.

Zoey Stark

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 6 p.m.

Omos

Friday, Aug. 4 – Noon

Bronson Reed

Friday, Aug. 4 – 6 p.m.

Tommaso Ciampa

Sunday, Aug. 6 – 11:30 a.m.

The meet-and-greets must have a wristband, which can be picked up at the store when it opens on Thursday.