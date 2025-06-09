WWJ radio anchor Mike Campbell passes away at 65, station announces

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mike Campbell, a news reporter and anchor at WWJ Newsradio 950, passed away over the weekend, the station announced in a report on Monday morning.

According to his LinkedIn page, Campbell earned a Bachelor's Degree by Northern Michigan, Campbell attended Specs @ LTU in Southfield, earning his Radio-Television certificate in Broadcast News from there.

Below is a statement from WWJ Newsradio 950:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Mike Campbell's passing. Mike was more than a colleague at WWJ Newsradio 950; he was a friend to us all and a trusted voice for our listeners, bringing the stories of Detroit and Southeast Michigan to life. We are truly heartbroken by this loss and extend our condolences to his family and friends."

WWJ Newsroom said in their article announcing his death. "Mike covered the streets of Metro Detroit for nearly three decades, and also anchored the Saturday morning news on WWJ...Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's wife Terri, his children, his extended family and many friends."