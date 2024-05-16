WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford receives Lifetime Achievement award by SPJ

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Special honors were awarded to WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford by the Society of Professional Journalists in Detroit.

SPJ honored Carolyn with a Lifetime Achievement award on Wednesday night.

WXYZ WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford with family at a ceremony where she received a Lifetime Achievement award by the Society of Professional Journalists. (May 15, 2024)

Carolyn grew up on the Detroit's Northwest side watching Channel 7. She always aspired to work at the station she's now been a part of for 26 years.

Her former co-anchor Dave LewAllen was at the award ceremony to share in her Lifetime Achievement honors.

WXYZ WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford is joined by her former co-anchor Dave LewAllen as she receives a Lifetime Achievement award from the Society of Professional Journalists. (May 15, 2024)

“In my view, there's no one more deserving of it than Carolyn for all that she has accomplished and all that she means to Channel 7 and our viewers, but also to this entire region,” Dave told us. “I mean, she is one committed, special person.”

Hear more from Dave in the video player below:

Former WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen talks about Carolyn Clifford's Lifetime Achievement Award



In April, Carolyn was inducted into the Michigan Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Congratulations, Carolyn!

