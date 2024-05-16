Watch Now
WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford receives Lifetime Achievement award by SPJ

Carolyn Clifford's former co-anchor Dave LewAllen was on hand as she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Professional Journalists.
Posted at 10:43 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 22:43:50-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Special honors were awarded to WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford by the Society of Professional Journalists in Detroit.

SPJ honored Carolyn with a Lifetime Achievement award on Wednesday night.

WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford with family at a ceremony where she received a Lifetime Achievement award by the Society of Professional Journalists. (May 15, 2024)

Carolyn grew up on the Detroit's Northwest side watching Channel 7. She always aspired to work at the station she's now been a part of for 26 years.

Her former co-anchor Dave LewAllen was at the award ceremony to share in her Lifetime Achievement honors.

WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford is joined by her former co-anchor Dave LewAllen as she receives a Lifetime Achievement award from the Society of Professional Journalists. (May 15, 2024)

“In my view, there's no one more deserving of it than Carolyn for all that she has accomplished and all that she means to Channel 7 and our viewers, but also to this entire region,” Dave told us. “I mean, she is one committed, special person.”

In April, Carolyn was inducted into the Michigan Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Congratulations, Carolyn!

