WXYZ digital executive producer Max White receives Young Professional MAB award

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV’s digital executive producer Max White was honored Wednesday night for years of broadcast excellence.

Every year, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters recognizes industry professionals who have been pivotal in shaping the world of broadcasting in the mitten state. White received the Young Professional award.

WCSX-FM host Ryan Logan also received the award.

WXYZ-TV digital executive producer Maxwell White receives the Young Professional of the year award during the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Summer Leadership Conference on Aug. 9, 2023.

“WCSX-FM host Ryan Logan and WXYZ-TV Digital Executive Producer Maxwell White are the recipients of the Young Professional of the Year awards given to those 35 years or younger who have made a significant impact on advancing broadcasting or media within their organization, demonstrated exceptional leadership potential, and established an understanding of broadcast industry standards, practices and ethics,” MAB said.

White and all other honorees were recognized during an awards ceremony at the Shinola Hotel in Detroit as part of MAB’s Summer Leadership Conference.

WXYZ-TV general manager Mike Murri and digital executive producer Maxwell White at the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Summer Leadership Conference on Aug. 9, 2023.

A native of Rochester, White helps lead WXYZ-TV’s overall digital-first strategy for all daily news coverage. White says he fell in love with journalism while writing for his high school newspaper at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills.

After high school, White went on to complete his education at Wayne State University before landing at WXYZ.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was among those in attendance Wednesday night.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the Michigan Association of Broadcasters' Summer Leadership Conference on Aug. 9, 2023.

For more information about the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, you can visit their website.