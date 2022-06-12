WXYZ earns nine awards at the 44th annual Michigan Emmy Awards

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 44th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at the Motor City Casino Sound Board Theater.
Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below!
Newscast – Morning/Daytime/Evening
Oxford High School Shooting
- Taylor Sharpe
- Elizabeth Hager
- Jim Kiertzner
- Megan Garagiola
- Heather Catallo
- Carolyn Clifford
- Sarah Jeffery
Special Event Coverage
Woodward Dream Cruise
- Marie-Terese Gould
- Elizabeth Hager
- Matthew Bellehumeur
Continuing Coverage
Oxford High School Shooting
- Jim Kiertzner
- Carolyn Clifford
- Alicia Smith
- Heather Catallo
- Johnny Sartin
- Simon Shaykhet
- Kim Russell
Environment/Science – News
Detroit Under Water: Wetlands and Flooding
- Heather Catallo
- Johnny Sartin
Human Interest – News
Autism House
- Glenda Lewis
- John Ciolino
News Promotion – Image (Single Spot)
WXYZ - Morning Razzle Dazzle
- Phil Wrobel
- Karam Rassam WXYZ
Anchor – News
Alicia Smith
News Excellence
Jeff Kiernan
Overall Excellence
Mike Murri