WXYZ earns nine awards at the 44th annual Michigan Emmy Awards

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 44th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at the Motor City Casino Sound Board Theater.

Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below!

Newscast – Morning/Daytime/Evening

Oxford High School Shooting



Taylor Sharpe

Elizabeth Hager

Jim Kiertzner

Megan Garagiola

Heather Catallo

Carolyn Clifford

Sarah Jeffery

Special Event Coverage

Woodward Dream Cruise



Marie-Terese Gould

Elizabeth Hager

Matthew Bellehumeur

Continuing Coverage

Oxford High School Shooting



Jim Kiertzner

Carolyn Clifford

Alicia Smith

Heather Catallo

Johnny Sartin

Simon Shaykhet

Kim Russell

Environment/Science – News

Detroit Under Water: Wetlands and Flooding



Heather Catallo

Johnny Sartin

Human Interest – News

Autism House



Glenda Lewis

John Ciolino

News Promotion – Image (Single Spot)

WXYZ - Morning Razzle Dazzle



Phil Wrobel

Karam Rassam WXYZ



Anchor – News

Alicia Smith

News Excellence

Jeff Kiernan