WXYZ legends Diana Lewis and Doris Biscoe inducted into Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former WXYZ-TV anchors Diana Lewis and Doris Biscoe have been inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

The iconic voices of Detroit were celebrated during a ceremony by Michigan Women's Forward on Wednesday at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms.

For 35 years, Lewis was the heart of Channel 7, earning more than 20 Emmy Awards and the trust of the entire city.

On Mother's Day in 2004, Lewis and her daughter Glenda made history together at WXYZ as the first mother-daughter anchor team in the country.

"I feel brand new because I'm not done yet," Diana Lewis said.

Biscoe, who died on June 7, 2024, at the age of 77, was honored during the ceremony for her incredible career. She is certainly remembered every day at Broadcast House.

Biscoe was a dear friend of Diana Lewis'.

“I know Doris, a warm, loving person who really cared about empowering women, and I know she's here in spirit with us today. So, I'm honored to be here to represent both of us," Diana Lewis said.

Biscoe and Diana Lewis were among seven women to receive the honor this year. They have been trailblazers and mentors to many.

Diana Lewis was nominated by her longtime friend and former WXYZ reporter Bill Proctor.

"The many years, even decades she was on the air at Channel 7, she was a force for understanding the community, for understanding what good journalism is and for connecting to people in a warm and caring way," Proctor said.

Michigan Women Forward says the award is the highest honor a Michigan woman can achieve. The award recognizes women who have helped shape the state through their careers and commitment to the community.

"I'm just over the moon with pride because it took so much and so much a part of my life to realize everything that I put into the young people coming up, that this would be my day to be celebrated," Diana Lewis said.

For Diana Lewis, mentorship and inspiration have always been part of the mission throughout a career spanning 44 years.

"That's what it's all about: to give and to receive and to continue to lift each other up," Diana Lewis said.

Now following in her footsteps is her daughter and WXYZ anchor Glenda Lewis.

"My mom and I would joke that I'm following in her footsteps but I'm wearing my own shoes," Glenda Lewis said.

She says this honor is about so much more than TV.

"At 12 years old, my mother sat on the lap of the late, great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She was 12 and he told her she was destined to be a communicator, and I stand here in the grace of prophecy fulfilled," Glenda Lewis said.

Her mother has inspired others to accomplish their dreams.

"Follow your dreams. It's nothing that you can't do. That was a part of what I pray that I would represent," Diana Lewis said. "Anything you want to do, you can accomplish."

