WXYZ named Trion’s 2025 Partner of the Year, credited with helping build 'powerhouse brand awareness'

(WXYZ) — WXYZ in Detroit was honored Thursday with the Trion Partnership Award, named Trion Solutions’ 2025 Partner of the Year. The award recognizes WXYZ for its collaborative approach, integrated advertising solutions and a role in helping Trion build what Trion called “powerhouse brand awareness.” Previous recipients include PNC Bank and Nationwide.

“Being recognized by one of our partners is a tremendous honor,” said Mike Murri, Scripps Regional Vice President and General Manager of WXYZ. “This award speaks to our team’s passion for serving Detroit and our commitment to using our platforms to create meaningful connections that help local businesses grow and succeed.”

Dan Clark, WXYZ’s Director of Sales, added: “Knowing our advertising strategies and close collaboration helped contribute to Trion’s success is incredibly rewarding. I’m proud of the team for going above and beyond for our partners, and we look forward to building on this momentum with Trion in the years ahead.”

Trion singled out WXYZ for its creative storytelling, strategic use of multiplatform media and strong client collaboration. The award underscores the station’s focus on measurable results and community-focused marketing that connects audiences with local and regional brands.