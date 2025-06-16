WXYZ takes home 9 Emmys, with the station winning for overall excellence

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards, including overall excellence, by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan Chapter at its 47th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at The Fillmore Detroit.
Watch Alicia Smith congratulate Keenan during the 6 a.m. show
Keenan Smith was also named best news anchor.
Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below:
OVERALL EXCELLENCE
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
- Mike Murri, General Manager
ANCHOR - NEWS
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
- Keenan Smith, Anchor
REPORTER - INVESTIGATIVE
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
- Heather Catallo, Reporter
NEWS SPECIAL
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Against Their Will: For-Profit Psych Wards
- Heather Catallo, Producer
- Johnny Sartin, Photographer
BREAKING NEWS
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Clinton Township Explosion
- Ruta Ulcinaite, Reporter
- Marlon Falconer, Photographer
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - NEWS
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Unsafe Landing System: Whistleblowers vs FAA
- Heather Catallo, Reporter
- Johnny Sartin, Photographer
SPECIAL EVENT COVERAGE
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Woodward Dream Cruise
- Marie-Terese Gould, Producer
PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION - IMAGE (SINGLE SPOT)
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Voices of Detroit
- Katie Chupailo, Producer
- Phil Wrobel, Producer
- Jeffery Blevins, Editor
PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN)
2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER
Splash pad survivors speak out
- Katie Chupailo, Producer
- Joe Orban, Editor
- Jeffery Blevins, Editor
- Phil Wrobel, Producer
Watch our Emmy-Winning stories below