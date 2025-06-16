WXYZ takes home 9 Emmys, with the station winning for overall excellence

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards, including overall excellence, by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan Chapter at its 47th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at The Fillmore Detroit.

Watch Alicia Smith congratulate Keenan during the 6 a.m. show

WXYZ takes home nine Emmys, with Keenan Smith winning Best Anchor

Keenan Smith was also named best news anchor.

Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below:

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER



Mike Murri, General Manager

ANCHOR - NEWS

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER



Keenan Smith, Anchor

REPORTER - INVESTIGATIVE

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER



Heather Catallo, Reporter

NEWS SPECIAL

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Against Their Will: For-Profit Psych Wards



Heather Catallo, Producer

Johnny Sartin, Photographer

BREAKING NEWS

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Clinton Township Explosion



Ruta Ulcinaite, Reporter

Marlon Falconer, Photographer

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - NEWS

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Unsafe Landing System: Whistleblowers vs FAA



Heather Catallo, Reporter

Johnny Sartin, Photographer

SPECIAL EVENT COVERAGE

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Woodward Dream Cruise



Marie-Terese Gould, Producer

PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION - IMAGE (SINGLE SPOT)

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Voices of Detroit



Katie Chupailo, Producer

Phil Wrobel, Producer

Jeffery Blevins, Editor

PROMOTION - NEWS - NEWS PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN)

2025 MICHIGAN EMMY® AWARD WINNER

Splash pad survivors speak out



Katie Chupailo, Producer

Joe Orban, Editor

Jeffery Blevins, Editor

Phil Wrobel, Producer

Watch our Emmy-Winning stories below

Michigan doc pre-signed blank forms that can rob you of your freedom

Authorities on scene of explosion in Clinton Township

Federal watchdog questions safety at DTW