DETROIT (WXYZ) — For 20 years, Channel 7 has been your home for the Detroit tree lighting, bringing the tradition to communities across Southeastern Michigan in a way no one else can.

WXYZ-TV announces bigger and brighter 'Light Up the Season' special for 2025

And now, WXYZ-TV is announcing that this year's "Light up the Season" special will be bigger and brighter than ever. The show will air live from Detroit and kick off the season with the lighting of the Christmas tree.

The special will now expand across metro Detroit, for a one-of-a-kind look at the most festive light shows and family holiday fun throughout our area.

Expect more lights, more communities and more holiday spirit than ever.

Join us for our annual "Light Up the Season" special on Friday, November 21, at 7 p.m. as we connect and celebrate our communities from Downtown to Downriver, Oakland to Macomb, western Wayne and beyond.

The holiday season starts right here on 7 News Detroit.

