WXYZ-TV named Station of the Year by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters honored WXYZ-TV Channel 7 with the Station of the Year Award during the 2024 Broadcast Excellence Awards on Saturday evening.

In all, WXYZ-TV brought home 19 awards, including Best Newscast and Best Community Involvement.

“We are thrilled and humbled to receive this incredible honor from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters," said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager. “I couldn't be prouder of this entire team. This award really is a testament to their hard work, passion and dedication to broadcast journalism."

The full awards list for WXYZ-TV is below:

Winners

Station of the Year - WXYZ

Community Involvement: WXYZ

Newscast – : FEBRUARY 14TH 6PM Mourning at MSU: Tony Chiudioni, Jarrod Stoddard, Carolyn Clifford

Sports - Shaq- Sized Surprise : Brad Galli, Mike Foss

Commercial- Kitch: Alissa Lincoln & Andrzej Milosz

Continuing Coverage – MSU Tragedy: WXYZ News Team

Investigative –Wayne County Inmate Investigation : Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Ramon Rosario

Mini-Documentary or Series – Artificial Intelligence: The Future is Here Sarah Michals Mike Glover

News Anchor – Carolyn Clifford

News Reporter – Heather Catallo

News Special – June Jubilee MLK Freedom Walk 60th Anniversary: WXYZ News Team

Use of New Media (Single Project) – AI OTT Sarah Michals, Mike Glover, Tim Kochenderfer, Randy Lundquist

Merits

Commercial – Pensler Vein and Vascular: Alissa Lincoln & Andrzej Milosz

Feature/Use of Medium – A farewell to Liles: John Ciolino

Marketing Materials and Promos – 75 Years of 7 : Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevin

Mini-Documentary or Series – Problems in Probate: Heather Catallo, Johnnie Sartin, Jr., Randy Lundquist

News Anchor – Glenda Lewis

Special Interest - 75 Years of 7: Marie Gould, Andrzej Milosz, Pravin Sitaraman, John Terry

Use of New Media (All Encompassing) – News in the Vertical Space-WXYZ Digital Team

