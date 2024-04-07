WXYZ-TV named Station of the Year by Michigan Association of Broadcasters

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters honored WXYZ-TV Channel 7 with the Station of the Year Award during the 2024 Broadcast Excellence Awards on Saturday evening.
In all, WXYZ-TV brought home 19 awards, including Best Newscast and Best Community Involvement.
“We are thrilled and humbled to receive this incredible honor from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters," said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager. “I couldn't be prouder of this entire team. This award really is a testament to their hard work, passion and dedication to broadcast journalism."
The full awards list for WXYZ-TV is below:
Winners
Station of the Year - WXYZ
Community Involvement: WXYZ
Newscast – : FEBRUARY 14TH 6PM Mourning at MSU: Tony Chiudioni, Jarrod Stoddard, Carolyn Clifford
Sports - Shaq- Sized Surprise : Brad Galli, Mike Foss
Commercial- Kitch: Alissa Lincoln & Andrzej Milosz
Continuing Coverage – MSU Tragedy: WXYZ News Team
Investigative –Wayne County Inmate Investigation : Ross Jones, Randy Lundquist, Ramon Rosario
Mini-Documentary or Series – Artificial Intelligence: The Future is Here Sarah Michals Mike Glover
News Anchor – Carolyn Clifford
News Reporter – Heather Catallo
News Special – June Jubilee MLK Freedom Walk 60th Anniversary: WXYZ News Team
Use of New Media (Single Project) – AI OTT Sarah Michals, Mike Glover, Tim Kochenderfer, Randy Lundquist
Merits
Commercial – Pensler Vein and Vascular: Alissa Lincoln & Andrzej Milosz
Feature/Use of Medium – A farewell to Liles: John Ciolino
Marketing Materials and Promos – 75 Years of 7 : Phil Wrobel, Katie Chupailo, Jeff Blevin
Mini-Documentary or Series – Problems in Probate: Heather Catallo, Johnnie Sartin, Jr., Randy Lundquist
News Anchor – Glenda Lewis
Special Interest - 75 Years of 7: Marie Gould, Andrzej Milosz, Pravin Sitaraman, John Terry
Use of New Media (All Encompassing) – News in the Vertical Space-WXYZ Digital Team