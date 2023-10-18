Watch Now
WXYZ & TV20 Detroit employees compete in annual chili cook-off

Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 13:45:16-04

(WXYZ) — It's time for chili! Every year, WXYZ and TV20 Detroit employees come together for a fierce competition on Michigan vs. Michigan State week: our annual chili cook-off.

Employees come donning their green and white, maize and blue – or even scarlet and gray, for those who dare – to celebrate and enjoy some delicious chili.

This year, we had more than a dozen entries from employees. Everyone walks around testing out the creations with a blind taste test before voting for their favorite number.

From spicy to sweet, you never know what you're going to get.

The votes will soon be tallied and the top three chili winners will be awarded for their cooking skills.

