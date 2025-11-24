(WXYZ) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means the holiday shopping season is officially in full swing. Whether it's navigating gifts for your nieces and nephews, family friends or your own kids, the options can be overwhelming.

That's why we've launched the WXYZ-TV Toy Test! We've gathered groups of children from metro Detroit across several age groups to test out the hottest toys around. Now, you don't have to wonder if a 4-year-old is going to actually like what you get them for the holidays; you can hear it straight from the source.

And the best part? You know that kids always tell it like it is!

All of the toys featured in 7 News Detroit's Toy Test are being donated to a local nonprofit benefiting area families.

Many of the toys listed below can be found at multiple retailers and the prices may fluctuate. Happy shopping!

Age: 0-4

Watch the Toy Test by kids up to 4 years old in the video player below

WXYZ-TV's Toy Test: Here's what kids had to say about this year's hottest toys - Part 1

Stomp Rocket Dino-Soar Rocket Launcher - 3+ ($19.99)

Schylling Stacking Robots - Colorful Wooden Stacking Toy for Kids - 3+ ($19.99)

Kids Ball Pit Pop Up Large Tent for Toddlers - Indoor & Outdoor Gift Toys for Infants Girls & Boys, Baby Playpen with Zippered Storage Bag ($35-$55 depending on ball quality)

Ms. Rachel Emotions Learning Doll ($29.99)

Mini Karaoke Machine with 2 Wireless Microphones – 3+ (starting at $17.99)

Kids Camera Instant Print – 3+ ($39.93)

Kids Dance Mat Toys – 3+ ($31.99)

JONEG Toys for 3-8 Year Old Boys Girls: 2 Pack Bubble Machine for Kids with Bubble Solution – 3+ (Starting at $9.99)

Age: 5-8

Stay tuned for the video for this age group, coming soon

Gui Gui Scented Shimmer Deluxe Duo pack - Not for Kids Under 3 (Starting at $19.99)

Pets Alive Mommy and Baby Turtle Girls Robotic Toy - Not for Kids Under 3 ($18.79)

Little Live Pets Ouchies Cooper - 5+ ($58.49)

Thames & Kosmos Dinosaur Gummy Candy Lab - 6+ ($10.77)

Think Fun Invasion of the Cow Snatchers - 6+ ($19.10)

JOYIN LED Bow and Arrow for Kids – 6+ ($21.99)

Crayola Marker Airbrush Spray Art Kit – 6+ ($22.57)

Age: 9-12

Stay tuned for the video for this age group, coming soon

Tosy Magnet Cube - 6+ ($10-$73 Depending on the set)

Klutz Lego Gravity Drop - 8+ ($26.81)

SCRIB3D P1 3D Printing Pen with Display ($34.99)

Tamagotchi Pix - 6+ ($89.99)

KLASK: The Magnetic Award-Winning Party Game of Skill – 8+ ($69.99)

Flying Orb Ball – 6+ ($32)

Minecraft Exploding RC Creeper - $6+ ($59.99)

