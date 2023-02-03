WXYZ, WMYD congratulates our Local Media Account Executives of the Year!

(WXYZ) — It’s been a long-standing tradition to recognize the WXYZ and WMYD Local Media Account Executives of the Year, and this year was even more special as we recognized our New Business AE of the Year for WXYZ and WMYD, and new this year we also recognized our Digital AE of the year for both stations.

WXYZ, WMYD

“2022 was a great year for our stations. I am incredibly proud of the work from our WXYZ and WMYD teams. It’s the collective efforts that drive our overall success, and at the same time, there are standout top producers. It’s important to recognize our AE of the Year Winners, as they set the bar and truly are the gold standard for our department,” says Director of Sales John Cook.

Matt Joseph collected the WXYZ Digital AE of the Year award for 2022, adding to his previous two prestigious AE of the Year awards.

WXYZ, WMYD

Jenn Mullins is a first-time winner of the New Business AE of the Year for WXYZ, topping all peers in new business revenue.

WXYZ, WMYD

Alex Movsesyan led the charge at WMYD, winning back-to-back New Business AE of the Year.

WXYZ, WMYD

Heidi Maczuga is also a first-time winner recognized as the WMYD Digital AE of the Year.

WXYZ, WMYD

Congratulations to all our winners.

