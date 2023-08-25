Watch Now
WXYZ's Alicia Smith has an exclusive, one-on-one interview with DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The first day of school for Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) is Monday, August 28. 

7 Action News Morning Anchor Alicia Smith conducted a one-on-one interview with Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti leading up to the new school year. 

She asked him about his number one priority for the year ahead, teacher staffing issues, anticipated enrollment, the bus driver shortage, new school buildings in the works, student safety, combatting absenteeism, and cell phones in the classroom. 

We will have more information about DPSCD's first day of school and plans for the school year Monday morning on 7 Action News.

