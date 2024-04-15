WXYZ's Carolyn Clifford inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV evening anchor Carolyn Clifford was inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Carolyn was one of six people inducted into the hall of fame at Kellogg Center in East Lansing.

She is a 22-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and was also inducted into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame in September 2021.

Carolyn is a proud graduate of Michigan State University, earning a degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also learned mental toughness from spending time in MSU's Army ROTC.

Carolyn was originally hired at WXYZ to anchor weekends and as the station's health reporter. By May 2002, Detroit began waking up with Carolyn when she joined the "7 Action News This Morning" team.

When Carolyn became the co-anchor of 7 Action News at 11 pm, she gave up her daily duties as Channel 7's Health Reporter.

Carolyn spent 13 years informing Detroiters about the latest developments in medical science and the effects they have on our community. Carolyn was also the host of the multiple Emmy-nominated half-hour health programs called "Healthy Living Sunday."

Carolyn came to WXYZ-TV from WPGH-TV in Pittsburgh PA, where she anchored the 10 p.m. newscast. Before that, she anchored the 10 p.m. news at WLFL-TV in Raleigh, NC.

Carolyn also worked at the CBS affiliates in both Orlando, FL and Lansing, MI, but got her real start in news at a small radio station in Lansing.

Others inducted into the hall of fame in 2024 were: