WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wyandotte Police Department has a new four-legged officer patrolling the streets. Officer Gunny, a 4-year-old certified crime-fighter, recently joined the force as the department's second K-9 unit.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Wyandotte Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer, Gunny, to help fight crime

Born in Europe and understanding mostly Czech commands, Gunny began his law enforcement career in Ohio before moving to Michigan with his partner, Officer Bradd Smith. The duo had to complete additional training to get Gunny re-certified in Michigan.

"Normal police officers leave at 7 a.m. or 7 p.m., go home to their families and that's it, work's over. I get to take him home. He's my best friend," Smith said.

Smith refers to himself as Gunny's "dad," explaining the unique bond between K-9 handlers and their partners.

WXYZ

"Because he's like a child, you know. He's my kid. He's an addition to my family," Smith said.

Gunny's primary job involves using his keen sense of smell to detect drugs, specific objects and locate people. During a demonstration, the German Shepherd-mix successfully located narcotics hidden in a vehicle's gas cap.

"The final indication for me is typically a sit or a lay down. If the odor is super low he'll lay down because that's where the odor is at or if it's up high he'll sit and he'll stare," Smith said.

WXYZ

When Gunny successfully completes a task, he's rewarded with toys, creating a positive association with his work.

"And he's like so every time I smell this particular odor, I'm going to get this reaction from my dad and I'm going to get this toy and now it's enjoyable," Smith said.

WXYZ

Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton says that the department treats its K-9 officers with the same care and respect as human officers.

"We treat our K-9s exactly like we treat our police officers. We want them to be safe. They have a dangerous job and we don't want to sacrifice them because they're dogs. We don't look at it that way," Hamilton said.

WXYZ

Smith encourages community members to approach him and K-9 Officer Gunny if they see them on patrol but reminds residents to ask permission before petting the working dog.

WXYZ

"This is just another tool that lets us go out there and prevent the crime from coming into the city of Wyandotte," Smith said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

