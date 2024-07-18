Wyandotte police discover cocaine, homemade bomb in car during traffic stop; 2 arrested

Wyandotte police officers said they discovered a homemade bomb during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

According to a post on Facebook, a patrol car pulled over the vehicle for a minor reason around 10:40 p.m.

Officers said they noticed inconsistencies while speaking to the two men inside, and continued investigating.

During their investigation, police say they discovered the men were transporting a homemade bomb with shrapnel in it.

Officers arrested the two men for possession of an explosive device, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of cocaine.

"This type of explosive device is designed to do one thing-kill or injure people. Shrapnel is designed to increase the lethality of the device; therefore, it can be safely assumed that their intent was malicious. However, this device will never hurt anyone due to the outstanding policework by Officer Tyler Groat, Officer Rasmussen, and Officer Saltsman. Additionally, we must thank the excellent work by the Dearborn Police Department's Bomb Squad who quickly assisted our officers. The officers who compose the Dearborn PD Bomb Squad are true professionals!" the department said on Facebook.

Photos of the device and an X-ray are below.

Wyandotte Police Department