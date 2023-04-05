Wyandotte schools superintendent resigns amid cellphone tower controversy

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wyandotte Public Schools Board of Education voted to accept the district superintendent’s resignation during a special meeting Wednesday night.

The board announced the resignation of Catherine Cost. Cost has been superintendent in the district since July 2014, according to her LinkedIn page.

Additional details about her resignation are unknown including when it'll go into effect.

Her resignation comes after controversy in the district regarding a T-Mobile cellphone tower on top of Washington Elementary School. Though the school board approved the tower installation in 2018, many parents recently said they weren’t aware and now fear the tower's radiation will be harmful to their kids.

The tower has yet to be activated and parents want the district to scrap the deal with T-Mobile.

7 Action News will provide more information as we learn more.