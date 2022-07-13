Wyandotte Street Art Fair returns this weekend; here's what you need to know

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wyandotte Street Art Fair returns Wednesday for the 61st year in operation, and many are excited for the return of the four-day event after it was canceled the past two years.

The event brings in hundreds of artists from across the nation, with over 200,000 visitors expected to stop by between July 13-16 in Downtown Wyandotte.

This morning, we were joined by Heather Thiede-Champlin, the event organizer for the Wyandotte Street Art Fair.

For those going to the show, there are several places to park for the street fair. They include:

Roosevelt High School – 540 Eureka Rd.

Chase Bank at Eureka and Third St. from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit Wyandotte Goodfellows

Corner of Oak and First streets from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit Roosevelt High School Music Department

Biddle Ave. between Pine and Plum streets from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit Wyandotte Boat Club Youth Rowing Downriver Program

First St. in the area of Superior and Chestnut streets from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Vincent Pallotti Parish

Wyandotte Music Boosters Parking Lot #1 by Oak and the river

Shuttles will also run from Roosevelt High School from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and parking is $5

The event map is below