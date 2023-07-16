Wyandotte's Downriver Council for the Arts helps kids hone their creative skills

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For 18-Year-Old Noah Bowers, art will always be his first love.

"I started art when I was 6, and I've always loved it my entire life," said Bowers.

For Noah, art means freedom.

"I was trying to save up for a car before college, so I had a job at the airport. And once I had enough money to get a decent car, I left. Because mainly I realized I can make art and make money that way. Now that I'm doing it, I've never felt happier in my life," said Bowers.

Noah sold two caricature drawings for $30 each at the Wyandotte Street Art Fair, a moment he will always remember.

"Really so I can prove it to my mom, look mom I can do this!" said Bowers.

But Noah says the true defining moment was when he joined the Downriver Council for the Arts in his hometown of Wyandotte.

"It's incredible to have that community," said Bowers.

Artist and DCA member Andrew Marcello says the 25-year-old organization helps promote a variety of art for all ages, and Noah is one of their success stories.

"His story is better today because of art and all the people that have supported him," said Marcello.

That's why the DCA launched the Childrens Art Area at the festival and plans to make it an annual affair.

"Art is an avenue. When you start creating, you are there. You are not 1000 different places, thinking 1000 different things. So it's very therapeutic," said Marcello.

With a 100 kids a day attending the art area at the fair and over 500 kids at the DCA, Wyandotte Mayor Rob DeSana is proud of the initiative.

"You know, there are sports and other things kids can do, but art they can express themselves in a different way," said DeSana.

Meanwhile, Noah plans to teach art in the future. Because in every kid, he sees himself.

"You have to follow your dreams. I think that's the most important thing you can say to a child — just follow your dreams," said Bowers.

The DCA has a year-round program for children to learn art. For more information visit: https://www.downriverarts.org.

