Wynter Cole-Smith's grandmother speaks on tragic discovery as memorial grows

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As a makeshift memorial grows on Detroit's east side, Sharen Eddings became overcome with emotion and feelings of gratitude toward the community and law enforcement for their response to the call to find her granddaughter Wynter.

"It's like everybody turned around and they saw me and they came running, and I appreciate it," Eddings sobbed.

Wynter Cole-Smith, 2, went missing after her mother's ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her, according to investigators. Rashad Trice is also accused of raping and stabbing the child's mother in Lansing, shortly before the kidnapping.

"(Law enforcement) made it clear to us that (Wynter) was one of theirs," Eddings said in appreciation.

Eddings said she received the same caring response on Facebook and TikTok as people spread the word.

The outcome is not the one anyone hoped for. A resident told 7 Action News an FBI agent found the 2-year-old's body in an alleyway on Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue.

When asked about the significance of that area, Eddings replied, "Some of the people — these social media warriors — kind of found some history in that location connected to (Trice), and they were pointing that out."

She said she learned of her granddaughter's tragic discovery through her niece, who learned through social media. Eddings said her son Ajay Smith, Wynter's father, received confirmation from the FBI.

"How can any grown person attack with that big size difference and that innocence? She probably didn't even know what was going on," Eddings said.

When asked what she'll miss about her granddaughter, Eddings said, "Just her energy. As a grandmother, you know, I understand what other grandmothers say when you have your grandchild. We love our kids, but it's something, it is something about a grandchild."

Eddings said anyone who would like to donate can do so to the Dock Ellis Foundation. She credits the foundation for its assistance in spreading the word and search efforts. Eddings said she wants other missing kids to receive the same level of attention as Wynter.