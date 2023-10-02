Watch Now
News

Years of research laid the groundwork for speedy COVID-19 shots

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas.
The Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded to two scientists whose work led to mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

As countries prepared to roll out those shots in late 2020, The Associated Press took a look at how the vaccines were developed so quickly.

A head start helped. Over a decade of behind-the-scenes research had new vaccine technology poised for a challenge just as the coronavirus erupted.

Research from the University of Pennsylvania and National Institutes of Health laid the groundwork for unusually rapid development and testing of the shots.

