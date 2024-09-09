Yoga in the Sky? Boyne expands special classes on SkyBridge Michigan

Boyne Mountain has expanded their popular "Yoga in the Sky" experience at SkyBridge Michigan this fall.

According to the resort, the Yoga in the Sky will take place weekends through Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

It will take place on the SkyBridge, which is the world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge.

A ticket includes a 30-minute guided hike up the mountain where you'll take in Northern Michigan's natural landscape, a 45-minute guided yoga session on the bridge, plus full-day access to SkyBridge Michigan.

Officials say due to popular demand, they expanded the classes.

“Yoga in the Sky is the perfect blend of wellness, adventure, and connection with nature,” Kari Roder, the director of marketing for Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a statement.

Classes are $45 per person and space is limited. You can learn more on the Boyne Mountain website.