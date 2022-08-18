'You are special.' Kendrick Lamar shouts out young boy at Detroit show, writes him a letter

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar shared a message to a young fan at his show in Detroit over the weekend who was named after him.

The photos and video, which has since gone viral on social media from Complex, shows the boy with a sign that says "My name is Kendrick. This is my first concert. Can we take a pic."

Lamar saw the sign and addressed young Kendrick, and said that he should honor his parents, who brought him to his first concert.

"Always respect and honor them. You will forever be great. You’re great right now. You can do whatever you wanna put your mind to, you know it? You understand that? he said. "Little Kendrick, do what you wanna do in life.”

Another photo posted to social media from young Kendrick's father showed a note that Lamar wrote on the back of the sign.

"Young Kendrick," Lamar wrote. "Thank you for coming. I'm glad we got to exchange energy. You are special. Continue to manifest the great energy you possess!!! See you next time!!! Luv!!!"

Dave Stewart, young Kendrick's father, said that he decided to name his song after listening to Lamar's albums "Overly Dedicated" and "Section.80."

He said his wife bought him tickets to see Lamar at Chene Park in 2013 while they were living in Kentucky. As soon as it was time for Lamar to go on stage, he said his phone rang and it was the nurse, saying his son was about to be born.

"I didn't get to see Kendrick perform because I dashed out and left my friend there," Stewart said. "9 years later, I take my son to his first concert and this happens. I've been crying ever since."