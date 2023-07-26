You can buy Jack White's finger cast after a 2003 crash in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White and Third Man Records are holding an online auction this week with dozens of items up for grabs, including a finger cast and White's 2013 Tesla.

The Third Man Records online auction opened Tuesday and runs through Sunday and features collectibles and specialty items and other "vintage odds n' ends."

Three of the items up for sale are finger casts that were worn by White in 2003 after a car crash in Detroit.

According to the listing, White wore the casts after he was involved in a two-car crash at the intersection of Kercheval and Iroquois streets in Detroit's Indian Village neighborhood.

The listing said he suffered a compound fracture of his left index finger and the ban had to cancel two high-profile European festival shows and postpone shows in North America.

"While in the cast, the band would film their iconic “The Hardest Button To Button” music video, featuring said cast prominently. Now’s your chance to own that cast. Hell, we’ll throw in the follow-up, replacement casts here FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE! Three casts for the price of whatever folks will pay for two casts! Can’t wrap your arms around Jack White? Next best thing is wrapping your arms around the cast that one time was wrapped around him," the listing reads.

One other unique item up for sale is White's 2013 Tesla Model S performance, which reportedly served as White's daily driver, with the sound system featuring prominently in the mixing of The Raconteurs' 2019 album "Help Us Stranger."

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Detroit's Clark Park Coalition.