'You can feel the nostalgia.' Historic Howell Theater celebrates 97 years of movie magic

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The historic Howell Theater in downtown Howell has been entertaining audiences for nearly a century, and owner Tyler DePerro is committed to preserving its classic charm while keeping the movie-going experience alive.

The theater just celebrated its 97th birthday this month. The first movie that played on Dec. 11, 1928, was "Show People," making it the first talkie theater in Livingston County.

"You can feel the nostalgia. Lobby cards. Old posters. The love of movies is really the highlight," DePerro said.

DePerro moved to Howell 11 years ago, specifically for this theater, drawn by its rich history and the stories it holds. Local resident Andrew Cannaert agrees the venue maintains its appeal as a classic date spot, praising both the atmosphere and the "good popcorn."

The theater owner is dedicated to keeping things historically accurate, from low-priced concessions to the movies themselves. His goal is to engage movie lovers who want to see films multiple times a month.

"For us, we want to engage with the person who loves movies, so you're seeing a movie a couple times a month," DePerro said.

Beyond showing the newest blockbuster hits and classic films, the Howell Theater serves as a community hub. The venue hosts improv shows, concerts, birthday parties and even weddings. DePerro also programs independent movies and niche horror films that might not appear at larger theater chains.

"We have independent movies and niche horror movies that play here. I really care about this theater and it existing and I take pride in the theater and keeping it going and all that," DePerro said.

While DePerro acknowledges uncertainty about what movie marquees and films themselves will look like in the coming years, his passion for movies and the movie-going experience remains unwavering as the theater approaches its centennial milestone.

