'You can have a hot dog or a hot dog.' Bill's is still serving the community 84 years later

(WXYZ) — The little house on Michigan Ave. hasn't changed much since it opened in 1939. At Bill's Hot Dog Stand in Ypsilanti, you can hot a hot dog, or hot dog with chili.

It's a short menu, according to Jordan, a cook at the stand.

For over 80 years, it's been a big part of summer in Ypsilanti. Everybody knows Bill's. The food is always

Customers are greeted at their cars by the staff and then they return with the food. James said it's a homemade chili they make every day and the same root beer they make every day. The root beer floats are huge.

During peak rush, Jordan has made as many as 300 hot dogs for one order alone.

Our Photojournalist John Ciolino shares the story of Bill's continued success in Ypsilanti.