You can watch Michigan's national championship game at these movie theatres in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, and you can catch the game on the big screen.

As with other big events, movie theatres throughout metro Detroit are hosting watch parties for the game.

So far, we've seen that both MJR and Emagine are hosting watch parties.

At MJR, the tickets are $20 and it will be available at the MJR in Brighton, MJR Marketplace Cinema in Sterling Heights and the MJR in Southgate.

Emagine tickets are also $20 for the showing. They are playing the game at locations in Royal Oak, Canton, Macomb, Novi, Palladium in Birmingham, Rochester Hills, Saline, Woodhaven, Saginaw, Noblesville, Indiana and Portage, Indiana.