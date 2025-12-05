'You didn't care': Taylor mom seeks answers after hit-and-run crash caught on camera

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Taylor mother is pleading for help identifying the driver who slammed into her car and fled the scene, leaving her with thousands in medical bills and no transportation.

Kristina Sinclair was turning into the driveway at her workplace on Nov. 23 when a dark-colored SUV struck her vehicle and sped away. The entire incident was captured on her employer's security camera.

"Next thing I know, there's somebody running into me," Sinclair said.

Sinclair, who works caring for seniors, said she frequently drives down the street where the crash occurred. But this time was different.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere comes this vehicle. It moved like it was going to try to go around me on the left side and instead, it basically T-boned me and side swiped me," Sinclair said.

The driver immediately fled the scene without checking on Sinclair's condition.

"For all you know, there could've been something wrong with me and you took off and you didn't care. I can't imagine doing that to anybody," Sinclair said.

A coworker who witnessed the crash through a window immediately called police after coming outside to help.

Taylor police say they are investigating the incident but have not been able to identify a suspect so far.

Sinclair believes the vehicle was a dark-colored SUV that sustained a flat tire and damage to the front end and passenger side following the collision.

"The hope is that because it's on camera, somebody, somewhere would know something or be like, I know that car or I know that person or this person was acting suspicious and I saw this or, you know, anything. Like every little bit, every little thing helps," Sinclair said.

The crash totaled Sinclair's car, leaving the working mother struggling financially. She says she now faces thousands of dollars in emergency room bills from the incident and has no reliable transportation to get to work.

"I can't afford a new car right now. Like this wasn't in the plan. Now I can't afford Christmas, like getting to and from work you know? I have to catch rides and things," Sinclair said.

Sinclair hopes sharing the security camera footage will help bring the hit-and-run driver to justice.

"Somebody out there has to know who did this," Sinclair said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Taylor police.

