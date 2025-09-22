You may be entitled to compensation in Poppi class action lawsuit; here's where you can file a form

Friday is the deadline for people who want to take part in the class action lawsuit against Poppi.

VNGR Beverage LLC, the previous owner of the pre-biotic drink, recently settled a class action lawsuit that claimed the sparkling drink was improperly marketed as "gut healthy." Although court records show company officials didn't admit to any wrongdoing, they have agreed to refund nearly $9 million to customers.

The agreement calls for consumers to receive applicable refunds including $3 for each four-pack and $6 for each eight-pack. There's a $16 reimbursement cap for consumers without a proof of purchase.

You can file a claim at this link.

