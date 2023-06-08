1-year-old shot by 6-year-old sibling on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old shot his 1-year-old sibling twice in Detroit Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on the city's east side on Tennessee Street near Freud Street.

Police said the 1-year-old was in a bouncer when the 6-year-old shot the 1-year-old in the cheek and in his left shoulder.

The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Preliminary information indicates that the mother was down the street at a family member's house and that the father was in the backyard with other children and an uncle while working on a fence.

Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald emphasized the victim's age and how this "could have been preventable."

"Here we are again. Once again, another senseless, preventable, horrible incident for this young kid. It's a baby — it's 1-year-old," Fitzgerald said. "We're very, very fortunate that child is still with us."

Fitzgerald reminded the community about the importance of securing firearms.

"We're here far too often talking about securing the weapons. There are gun locks, there are gun safes, there are the highest shelf you can find in your house. Put the gun up as far as you possibly can."

Police remained at the scene Wednesday night and were working to get a search warrant for the home.

Everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation, according to Fitzgerald.