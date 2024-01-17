Young U-M fan shares emotional video after J. J. McCarthy declares for the NFL Draft

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — During the Michigan Wolverines' Championship Parade in Ann Arbor, fans cheered 'one more year' in hopes that their quarterback, J. J. McCarthy would stay with the team.

Well, McCarthy did declare for the NFL draft.

That left one young Michigan fan very upset to see his favorite player leave.

Jack Wielhouwer, and his dad Jake, posted a video of his reaction on Instagram.

“Hi, J. J. I’m really happy for you that you’re going to the NFL,” Jack said while holding back tears.

He also asked a question everyone wants to know.

“What team are you going to be on?” Jack asked.

The message made it to McCarthy — who decided to respond.

“I’m on your team Jack,” McCarthy said in a comment on Jack’s video.

McCarthy spent three years with the Wolverines and wherever he ends up in the NFL — Jack will be rooting for him.

