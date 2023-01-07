Youth sled hockey teams converge at Taylor Sportsplex

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Sportsplex is hosting a youth sled hockey tournament this weekend.

Teams are traveling in from all over the Midwest to participate.

But what makes this competition special is that it showcases every player's unique journey, from being told they will never be able to play to pushing athletic abilities.

Conner Sandolowich plays as a lefty for the local team. And the 7-year-old is always charged up to hit the rink with his teammates.

"I love having fun while playing on the rink," said Conner Sandolowich, Belle Tire Bombers.

Conner has a condition called Spina Bifida. His mom Nicole was heartbroken when she learned that Conner would never be able to walk again.

"They basically said he would be in a vegetative state. And as a parent, that scares you," said Nicole Sandolowich, Conner's mom.

But when Conner was 3-years-old, he fell in love with hockey after seeing his grandpa play. And Since then, the modified version of the sport has turned his life around.

"I'm so excited, I'm thrilled not only for him but for his team, like these kids are amazing, but it's nice to say hey I'm a hockey mom, to kind of having that pride in saying that," said Nicole.

Meanwhile, Conner says the captain of Belle Tire Bombers, Alex Gershon is his best friend.

"I'm kind of a role model for the team, I guess," said Alex Gershon, Captain of Belle Tire Bombers.

The 14-year-old also suffers from Spina Bifida. And like everybody else on the team, he doesn't let the condition define him.

"You are not alone, be open to trying new things, I know for a while I didn't want to try something different; this sport can be a real game changer if you let it," said Alex.

And that's why Alex's dad Jack says these kids need as much support as possible.

"We work really hard to get the equipment for them. A lot of these families don't have the resources. So anytime we can get support from the community, it's great," said Jack.

Another way folks can support the youth sled Hockey teams is to cheer for them in person. The championship game is taking place Sunday, Jan 8th at Taylor Sportsplex in Taylor. It's free to attend.

For more info, head to www.metrodetroitsledhockey.org or email metrodetroitsledhockey@gmail.com

