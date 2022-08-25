Ypsilanti mom credits DNA, detective with getting daughter's alleged rapist behind bars

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — "We wouldn't have found out who did it without the DNA," said the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was lured off her bicycle in Ypsilanti, kidnapped, and raped.

It happened in May, but the results of DNA testing have identified 35-year-old Brandon Hutson as the assailant, according to Ypsilanti Police.

Hutson is from Detroit but he was recently arrested in Grand Rapids.

He's been arraigned on multiple charges including kidnapping and first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hutson's bond has been set at $250,000 cash or surety.

Hutson's DNA was already in CODIS, the federal Combined DNA Index System, from a 2012 robbery case in Wayne County for which he spent time in prison.

The Ypsilanti girl, who has high functioning autism, was kidnapped and assaulted in May after her mom said she snuck out of the house to ride her bike while she was taking a nap after work.

"When I woke up, it was like 11pm, and she was gone," the girl's mother told 7 Action News. "I immediately called the police and the police found her bike around the corner but they didn't find her."

"She would have tried to take the bike with her. I think he forced her to get in the car without her bike," she added.

Shortly after police released details of the missing girl, she was released and located in another neighborhood in Ypsilanti where someone called 911.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she underwent rape kit testing.

"She's more scared to do certain things, like leaving my side, because she knows that something bad might happen."

In court during his arraignment, Hutson's attorney said he adamantly denies the allegations.