Yuengling beer officially arrives in Michigan on Aug. 11

(WXYZ) — After years of rumors and then an official confirmation earlier this summer, Yuengling beer officially arrives in Michigan this month.

According to beer distributors, Yuengling will debut in Michigan on Monday, Aug. 11. There will be three distributors of Yuengling.

At the start, Yuengling will be available in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and surrounding areas, and then will expand to the rest of Michigan over time. People are encouraged to ask when their local bar will begin serving it if outside of the state.

The lineup will include Yuengling Lager, Yuengling Black & Tan and Yuengling Flight, a light, low-calorie beer.

“We are excited to partner with Yuengling and bring their authentic American beers to Michigan,” said Jamie Wanty-Keeder, vice president of marketing at O&W Inc. Yuengling. “This launch is the most exciting beer launch in Michigan history! What a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our offerings and introduce our customers to a brewery with such a storied history, one that beer lovers have been waiting for.”

People can check the Yuengling beer finder to see where it's available near them.