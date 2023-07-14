YumVillage owner to compete on Food Network's 'Beat Bobby Flay'

Godwin Ihentuge, the chef and owner of YumVillage in Detroit, will take on celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

YumVillage posted on Instagram Thursday that Ihentuge will take on Flay on the Food Network Show "Beat Bobby Flay," where chefs face off against each other and then the winner gets to compete against Flay with judges deciding who is best.

According to YumVillage, Ihentuge chose to prepare Maafe, which is a traditional West African dish with tender meat in a peanut sauce.

Our Owner's unique twist on this beloved recipe will leave your taste buds dancing with delight," YumVillage said on Instagram.