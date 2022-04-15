Oxford parents, students demand third-party investigation into school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — It has been almost five months since the Oxford High School shooting. A group of parents has been working behind the scenes to get a third-party investigation into what happened and to get a safety plan moving forward.

It hasn’t happened and now, they’re going public with their frustration and demands.

Griff Jones, an Oxford 11th grade student, was at the news conference and says, “I was in the hall right next to where it all went down. He turned the corner and started shooting into the crowd I was in.”

His parents Andrea and Jeff Jones say school administrators need to listen to students and get their input.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has a private meeting set for Monday night with some parents and it is closed to the media. Parents at the news conference say they’d like to be included but have been told there is no room.

“We would absolutely love to have Dana Nessel come in and do the investigation for us. We would also be willing to accept any investigation,” Andrea Jones said.

The organizer of the group is Lori Bourgeau. She says, “Oxford's Board of Education is more concerned with protecting themselves than protecting our children.”

And Mike Aldred, a father of two Oxford High School students, says there's need for an investigation and safety plan for all students and the families of the four students killed.

The demands from the parents and students are:

An immediate third-party investigation.

Student input into a new safety plan.

Have the plan implemented by the fall school year.

7 Action News reached out to the Oxford superintendent and communications director and we have not heard back.

