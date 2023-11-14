Pink to give away thousands of banned books at Florida concerts

Pop star Pink says she will be giving away 2,000 banned books at two of her South Florida concerts this week in order to draw attention to the recent wave of censorship laws that impact American schools and libraries.

The musician announced she is teaming up with PEN America to combat what the nonprofit calls a "book-banning crisis across the country." That means fans who attend Pink's Miami and Sunrise, Florida, shows on Tuesday and Wednesday will be given a copy of some of the books that have appeared on PEN America's Index of Banned Books — many of which refer to things like sexuality, gender, race, religion and more.

"Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that's why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools," Pink said in a statement. "It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed. This is why I am supporting PEN America in its work and why I agree with them: no more banned books."

According to PEN America's latest report, book bans increased 33% last school year, with a disproportionate number of bans occurring in places like Florida, Texas and Missouri.

"While Florida is in the lead, its speech-constricting laws and policies have become a national template, helping to fuel a movement that has led to nearly 6,000 instances of book bans by PEN America’s count since 2021," the organization said. "Black and LGBTQ+ authors and books about race, racism, and LGBTQ identities have been disproportionately affected in the book bans documented by PEN America. "

The books Pink is planning to give away include "The Family Book," by Todd Parr, "The Hill We Climb," by Amanda Gorman, "Beloved," by Toni Morrison, and a book from "Girls Who Code," founded by Reshma Saujani.

