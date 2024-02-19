Police shoot person who reportedly brought gun to Texas school

Police in the Dallas area shot a person who they said brought a gun to a school on Monday.

Officers said they were responding to reports of an active shooter at the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy in Mesquite at around 9 a.m.

"Information was obtained that one subject entered the building with a firearm," the Mesquite Police Department said.

As officers attempted to negotiate with the person, police said the shooting occurred. It's unclear what exactly happened in the moments before police shot the suspect.

Police said the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been revealed.

No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

"The safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priorities at Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy," the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy said in a statement obtained by Mesquite News. "We have rigorous safety protocols in place to handle such incidents effectively and efficiently to ensure the well-being of our school community. Today, those procedures were tested, and they worked as intended."

The name and age of the suspect have not been released.

SEE MORE: Suspect arrested in deaths of 2 people in UCCS dorm

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com