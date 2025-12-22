Bill Clinton wants any other mentions of him from the Epstein files to be released

A representative for former President Bill Clinton gave a new statement Monday calling for the release of any remaining files from the Department of Justice's Epstein investigation that reference Clinton.

"What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection," reads the statement from Clinton's spokesman Angel Ureña.

"Accordingly, we call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton."

"Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice's actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation."

Bill Clinton appeared in images in a partial release of the Epstein files last week, including one in which he is seen swimming alongside an unknown individual whose identity is redacted.

The Department of Justice Former President Bill Clinton in a pool.

At the time, his spokesperson Ureña released a statement:

"The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try to hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton."

"There are two types of people. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by the people in the second group will change that."