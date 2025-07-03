Trump scores legislative win as Congress passes his 'big, beautiful bill'

House Republicans passed President Donald Trump’s sweeping legislative package, dubbed the “big, beautiful bill.” All but two House Republicans voted for the bill, which the Senate narrowly approved on Tuesday.

Trump had urged lawmakers to send the final version of the bill to his desk by July 4.

In comments in Iowa on Thursday evening, President Trump hailed the passage as a "phenomenal victory."

Thursday's House vote followed a late-night breakthrough after a small group of GOP holdouts ultimately relented, clearing a key procedural hurdle that allowed the bill to move forward.

Once the hurdle was cleared, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was granted what’s known as the “magic minute,” which allows party leaders to speak for as long as they wish. Jeffries used the opportunity to deliver a marathon floor speech, ultimately breaking the record for the longest House speech previously held by Republican Kevin McCarthy.

"This disgusting abomination, the GOP tax scam that guts Medicaid, rips food from the mouths of children, seniors, and veterans, and rewards billionaires with massive tax breaks," Jeffries said. "Every single Democrat stands in strong opposition to this bill because we're standing up for the American people."

The legislation fulfills several of Trump’s key campaign promises. It includes a $4.5 trillion extension of tax cuts first implemented during his initial term.

Roughly $350 billion would go toward national security efforts, including funding for Trump’s deportation agenda.

The bill would also allow many workers to deduct tips and overtime pay from their taxable income. Most Americans earning $75,000 or less annually would be eligible for up to a $6,000 deduction.

Democrats have railed against the bill, arguing that low-income Americans will bear the brunt of its impact.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the legislation would add $3.3 trillion to the federal deficit and cause nearly 12 million more Americans to lose health coverage.

A key provision introduces new Medicaid work requirements, set to take effect Dec. 31, 2026. States would be required to verify that able-bodied adults work at least 80 hours per month to remain eligible.

The bill would also shift the costs of food assistance programs such as SNAP to state governments beginning in fiscal year 2028.