DHS funding at risk after Democrats reject White House counterproposal

Lawmakers are racing against a Friday deadline to secure funding for the Department of Homeland Security, but negotiations remain stalled despite ongoing talks between Democrats and the Trump administration.

To secure long-term funding for the department, Democrats have issued a list of demands related to immigration enforcement. In a letter released last week by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, they called for the following changes involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents:

Targeted enforcement

No masks

Require identification

Protect sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, churches and polling places

Stop racial profiling

Uphold use-of-force standards

Ensure state and local coordination and oversight

Build safeguards into the system

Require body cameras

No paramilitary-style police units

The Trump administration responded with a counterproposal on Monday. However, Democrats rejected the administration's offer, calling it insufficient.

The clock continues to tick toward Friday's deadline, making it increasingly difficult to strike a comprehensive agreement before DHS faces a potential shutdown.

Democrats are pushing for immigration enforcement reform as part of any funding deal, particularly in response to recent fatal shootings in Minnesota and other locations. Ironically, immigration enforcement operations would likely continue even during a DHS shutdown, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement received significant funding through previous legislation.

ICE is one of several agencies within DHS, along with Customs and Border Protection, the Transportation Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Secret Service.

ICE agents were paid even during the longest government shutdown in American history, demonstrating the agency's financial resilience during funding gaps.

Key immigration officials are scheduled to testify before Congress at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Leaders from ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and Border Patrol will appear on Capitol Hill, and their testimony is expected to significantly influence discussions about potential immigration enforcement reform throughout the day.

The hearing comes as lawmakers face mounting pressure to resolve the funding impasse before Friday's deadline.