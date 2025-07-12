Farm worker dies following immigration raid on southern California farm, union says

A farm worker has died following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid this week on a farm in Ventura County, California, according to the United Farm Workers union.

The union confirmed on Friday that one worker had died and others had been critically injured. The union said several other workers, among them U.S. citizens, were unaccounted for following the incident.

UPDATE: we tragically can confirm that a farm worker has died of injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday’s immigration enforcement action. https://t.co/Pq3rMmzZJR — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) July 11, 2025

Federal immigration authorities raided two farms in southern California on Thursday, where ICE agents, accompanied by National Guard troops, blocked roads accessing the farms.

One of the farms was growing cannabis under a license in the state. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the agents were executing a warrant at the farm.

Glass House Farms confirmed on Thursday that ICE agents were present and that it "fully complied with agent search warrants."

According to the United Farm Workers union, authorities held workers on the farm for eight hours. Some of the workers say authorities forced them to remove footage of the immigration raid from their phones before they were released.

Photos and video of the incident show protesters confronting federal agents. Agents threw canisters that appeared to release white and green smoke, while some protesters appear on video to throw rocks at vehicles carrying federal agents.

The Department of Homeland Security says authorities arrested roughly 200 people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally during the raids.

"These violent and cruel federal actions terrorize American communities, disrupt the American food supply chain, threaten lives and separate families," United Farm Workers union said in a statement on Friday. "There is no city, state or federal district where it is legal to terrorize and detain people for being brown and working in agriculture. These raids must stop immediately."

President Donald Trump on Friday called on federal officials to arrest protesters who throw projectiles at federal vehicles.

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and Border Czar, Tom Homan, to instruct all ICE, Homeland Security, or any other Law Enforcement Officer who is on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault, to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so," President Trump wrote on social media on Friday. "I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public. I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION."