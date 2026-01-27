Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Police arrest protesters outside Minnesota hotel believed to house ICE agents

Police took protesters into custody outside a Maple Grove hotel linked to ICE agents Monday amid rising immigration enforcement in the region.
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Adam Gray/AP
Law enforcement officers detain a person during a protest outside SpringHill Suites and Residence Inn by Marriott hotels on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Maple Grove, Minn.
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Posted

Police in Maple Grove took several people into custody Monday evening outside a hotel where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were believed to be staying.

The Maple Grove Police Department said some protesters “engaged in unlawful behavior,” including damaging property and throwing objects at officers.

Police ordered the crowd to disperse, and those who remained were detained. Police did not say if any charges were filed.

RELATED STORY | DHS reviewing body cam footage from Minneapolis protester shooting

Hotels believed to house ICE agents have been frequent targets of protesters, who use whistles and other noisemakers in an effort to disrupt agents’ sleep.

Video from outside the SpringHill Suites showed dozens of people banging pots and pans, beating drums and using other noisemakers.

Maple Grove police said the department has not been involved in immigration enforcement activities. However, local police agencies have responded to anti-ICE protests.

Monday’s protest came amid heightened immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities area. On Saturday, a Customs and Border Protection officer fatally shot Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old man who had been filming immigration enforcement activities in Minneapolis.

His death sparked additional protests in the region.

RELATED STORY | Corporate America calls for 'de-escalation' of unrest in Minneapolis

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit