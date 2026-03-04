Rule change on polling locations leaves Texas primary voters confused

The Texas primary election left many voters frustrated and confused.

In two major counties — Dallas and Williamson — there was significant confusion over where voters could cast their ballot. For years, they could vote anywhere in the county. But for this primary, the local Republican parties opted against countywide voting.

With state law mandating that both parties have to agree to use the countywide system, voters could only vote at their assigned precinct — forcing many to figure out where exactly that was.

Things quickly turned messy, with lawsuits, changes to voting hours and Democrats calling foul. U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who represents much of the Dallas area, called the rule change an “effort to suppress the vote.” Despite beating Crockett, state Rep. James Talarico's campaign said it was “deeply concerned” about the issue.

Political parties run their own primaries in Texas, meaning a repeat of Tuesday’s confusion is unlikely to repeat in November.

But this isn’t happening in a vacuum. Texas is central to Trump’s redistricting effort to protect Republicans' narrow majority in the House.

The party has also pushed legislation that would impose strict new proof-of-citizenship requirements. The bill is a long shot in the Senate but serves as another reminder of Republican efforts to change election rules heading into November.

In addition, any raw feelings could complicate Democrats' chances later this year. Crockett's campaign has said she'll sue over voting problems, and her accusations of voter suppression are important in a state where Black voters are central to any Democratic candidate's success.

If Talarico has a shot in the general election, he will likely need Crockett’s help in encouraging her disappointed supporters to back him.