House Oversight Committee releases tens of thousands of pages of Epstein records

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Tuesday released a trove of documents obtained from the Department of Justice concerning Jeffrey Epstein.

But most of the information released Tuesday — much of it reviewed by Scripps News — appeared to be materials that have already been released or made public in association with the investigation into Epstein so far.

Files included court filings concerning Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, video of police searches recorded by bodycam and details of interviews with victims.

The release is pursuant to a subpoena from the committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-KY). Records have been made available through an online archive.

A statement from the committee suggests more records may be pending from the Executive Branch.

"The Department of Justice has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material," the committee wrote.

In the meantime, some lawmakers continue to press for a legislative solution to secure the release of more files.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, along with California's Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, seeks to pass a bill that would compel the Justice Department to make more releases.

Such a bill would need the support of all Democrats in the House plus that of at least a few Republican representatives. It would also have to pass the Senate and be signed into law by the president.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the Trump administration for the newly released records in August, when it also subpoenaed Maxwell to try and get her testimony from behind bars in federal prison in Tallahassee.

President Donald Trump, a longtime acquaintance of Epstein's, has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi “to produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony, subject to court approval.”

Also in August, The Department of Justice released transcripts and audio recordings from its interview with Maxwell, in which she said the convicted sex offender did not keep a client list.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.