President Trump says he doesn't want Iran's Supreme Leader killed 'for now'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located, but doesn't want him killed "for now."

"We don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," he said.

He then made a separate post that read, "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER."

President Trump hinted at continued developments when he left the G7 summit in Canada early on Monday, telling reporters at the time "I’m not looking at a ceasefire. We’re looking at better than a ceasefire."

On Sunday, it was widely reported that President Trump vetoed a plan to kill Khamenei.

President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone on Tuesday, according to an anonymous official who spoke to the Associated Press.

President Trump also convened advisers and national security officials in the Situation Room on Tuesday to assess the developing conflict.

"First and foremost, President Trump is going to want to be briefed on his options and the influx of additional forces and supplies into the region, as we've seen over the last few days, has only increased the options that are available to the president should he decide to take further action," said Simone Ledeen, the former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East. "For days now, we've been supporting the Israeli effort through intelligence support and perhaps also air support, as needed. President Trump is now messaging very clearly to the Iranian regime No. 1, 'Do not harm any Americans,' and No. 2, 'If you do not surrender your nuclear program we are going to take action.'"

On Tuesday Israeli military officials announced another wave of airstrikes against Iran, targeting missile launch sites and storage facilities in Tehran.

Israel claimed it had killed a top Iranian commander, Gen. Ali Shadmani, who was believed to be most senior military officer in Iran following earlier Israeli strikes that killed his predecessor.

Iran fired more missiles into Israel Tuesday, triggering air attack sirens in some locations. Israel says most missiles were intercepted and says there have been no reports of new injuries.

Israeli officials have indicated that they plan to target specific areas in Tehran, leading to further evacuation warnings for neighborhoods across the Iranian capital.

President Trump’s departure from the G7 came shortly after he warned on social media Monday that Iran could not be permitted to develop nuclear weapons and said that people in the capital Tehran should evacuate "immediately."

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign," Trump wrote. He did not provide additional details.

The U.S. was scheduled for a sixth round of talks with Iran over its nuclear program in Oman, before they were called off after Israel launched strikes against Iran last weekend.

"Remember Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple. to go too deep into it. They just can't have a nuclear weapon," President Trump told reporters early Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Israel's air campaign has dealt more damage than previously reported. Strikes on Iran's nuclear facility at Natanz appear to have damaged underground centrifuges used in uranium enrichment.