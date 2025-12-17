Trump announces 'warrior dividend' for service members in prime-time speech

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House on Wednesday evening in a prime-time speech.

President Trump said he was elected with a mandate to address affordability, immigration and crime nationwide. He recalled executive actions taken after his inauguration to harden the U.S. border, shut down drug trafficking and reform education priorities.

President Trump highlighted trillions of dollars in foreign investment, and credited his tariff policies for the surge.

Some of that money would be redirected to the military in the form of special dividend checks, President Trump said.

More than 1.4 million military service members would receive a $1,776 "warrior dividend" in recognition of their service, the president announced Wednesday.

The remainder of the speech was largely a review of his administration's accomplishments and priorities, from consumer affordability to border policies and the negotiation of foreign peace agreements.

"Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it," President Trump said.

The address prompted major broadcast networks to shift their prime-time schedules.

CBS will air its season finale of “Survivor” at 8 p.m. ET, pause for the president’s address and resume the show where it left off after Trump’s speech.

ABC will also pause its programming. It will air the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball” starting at 8 p.m. ET, resuming coverage of the concert immediately following the address.

NBC had been scheduled to air “Christmas in Nashville” at 9 p.m. ET. It will now begin after Trump’s speech.

